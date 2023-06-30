The Witcher season 3 reviews: Does Henry Cavill get a worthy swansong?

The first reviews of The Witcher season 3 are here. And thus far, they are positive. The season holds a rating of 83 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The season has been divided in two parts, and right now only Volume 1 is available to watch. Henry Cavill, who has portrayed the titular role of Geralt of Rivia, earlier announced his departure from the role. Liam Hemsworth will step into the shoes of the iconic silver-haired monster slayer. There has also been an official confirmation that Hemsworth will continue embodying the character for an extended duration.

Here are The Witcher season 3 reviews Some of the reviews of The Witcher season 3 are following:

London Evening Standard's Vicky Jessop wrote, "Really, it falls to Cavill to carry the whole thing, which he does with aplomb. The man utterly sells it: you care about Geralt, and when he is not on screen, the whole thing suffers. This series will be poorer without him."

AV Club's Jen Lennon wrote, "What happens when neutrality is no longer an option? That’s the question that volume one sets up... But this is a particularly inelegant split, even by Netflix standards, cutting off just as the season’s major themes start to take shape."

The Guardian's Jack Seale wrote, "Can the show cope without Henry Cavill? It will be painful, but The Witcher has enough going on for us to imagine life without him."

Polygon's Joshua Rivera wrote, "The Witcher has become a show that demands close reading, but threatens to insult the intelligence of anyone patient enough to do so."

The Daily Beast's Laura Bradley wrote, "In The Witcher Season 3, Henry Cavill is working overtime to make sure we miss him when he’s gone—and not just by giving us another steamy bath scene."

Collider's Carly Lane wrote, "As far as swan songs go, Season 3 of The Witcher is an unexpectedly exceptional one for Cavill's Geralt..."

Empire Magazine's Amon Warmann wrote, "With plotlines finally beginning to coalesce, this is the tightest, most action-packed season of The Witcher yet." What is The Witcher TV series all about? Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on stories penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher TV series is based on the book series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. It follows the adventures of Geralt. Set in a fantasy world called The Continent, the series explores Geralt's encounters with various supernatural creatures and his role in maintaining balance in a world plagued by conflicts between humans, monsters, and other mythical beings.

The show incorporates elements of dark fantasy, magic, political intrigue, and moral ambiguity. Geralt navigates a complex world where he faces not only deadly monsters but also prejudices, political schemes, and personal demons. Along his journey, our hero becomes entangled in the fates of powerful sorceresses, princesses, and other intriguing characters, all while discovering his own destiny.

