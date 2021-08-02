The Weeknd teases new single ‘The Dawn Is Coming’

Still basking in the success of his ‘After Hours’ album and the many singles – ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Save Your Tears’, The Weeknd is back with a new single.



The singer teased his upcoming music with a 2-minute teaser video titled, 'The Dawn is Coming'.



Taking to Twitter, the Toronto based singer wrote, “The countdown has begun… in my head.” In the bright, and before releasing the video, he tweeted, ''fuck it ... IT STARTS TONIGHT''.

The animated video shows the dawn and a bright orange sky and sun rising over the horizon, with the fast music at the back.

Watch the video here:

The singer has been very vocal about this project, while accepting an award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the singer teased “The 'After Hours' are done, and the dawn is coming,”.



No other details about the new album have been released



Meanwhile, after being delayed due to the pandemic, the singer is finally heading to his 'After Hours' tour in January 2022.