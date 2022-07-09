The Weeknd 'heartbroken' as opening night of Toronto tour gets postponed

Due to a nationwide outage of the Rogers Wireless company, one of Canada’s biggest phone networks, Friday’s opening concert of The Weeknd’s 'After Hours Til Dawn' stadium tour got postponed. Since the stadium where the concert was supposed to take place was sponsored by the affected wireless company, the concert got extremely impacted due to the outage.

Since Rogers Centre (formerly the Skydome), is a cashless venue and all ticketing, food, beverage and merch sales are tied to the network, organisers had no choice but to postpone the gig.

Reacting to the postponement news, The Weeknd penned a long note on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “I’m crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it’s out of our hands because of the Rogers outrage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best."

The singer further added, "This one hurts the most, and we will make the show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can’t wait to see you all.”

A statement from tour promoter Live Nation reads, “The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage the show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back. Please hold on to your ticket. Updates on a new date coming."

The outage began at around 4:30 a.m. ET and it actually illuminated how much modern societies rely on cellular coverage. So, it won't be wrong to say that the outage resulted in chaos engulfing the country, with government and banking systems failing, parking and countless other businesses being incapable of processing transactions and restaurants being forced to serve on a cash-only basis.

