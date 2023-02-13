The Super Bowl ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer is finally here!

The Super Bowl trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has dropped. Disney dropped its much-awaited trailer for the James Gunn-directed film earlier today. Before the premiere of the trailer of his film at San Diego Comic Con last year, the filmmaker had said, “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.”

The third film from the famous franchise will feature lead actor Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) still coping with the loss of his loved one, Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana). In the film, he will rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.