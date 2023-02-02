The Romantics trailer: Bollywood fraternity comes together to celebrate Yash Chopra's legacy

Netflix released its trailer for Yash Chopra’s docu-series The Romantics and we can assure you that it doesn’t get better than this for a true blue romance lover. Divided in four parts, the netflix show is a celebration of Hindi movies billed by Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films. Directed by hit show Indian Matchmaking fame Smriti Mundhra, the series will stream on Netflix on February 14.

The trailer features several A-listers from Bollywood talking about the late filmmaker. The list includes actors Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranveer Singh and many more.

The trailer begins with Salim Khan and Ranbir Kapoor expressing their hatred towards the word “Bollywood”. Then there are actors like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and others who have carved a name for themselves in the Hindi film industry with Yash Raj Films’ movies.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, Karan Johar says, “I’d watch all those beautiful movies, but it was Yash Chopra’s cinema that caught my eye.”

Rani Mukerji reveals that it was Yash Chopra who believed in her when she said she wanted to represent modern Indian woman. Also, Ranveer Singh got his first break with the banner.

There’s another surprise for fans as Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra will be heard in the show. Known for being a private person, Aditya stays clear of any controversy and never makes any public appearances. Towards the end, we get to hear Aditya saying, “Yashji told me once, this is who we are, and this is what we are here to do.”