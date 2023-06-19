The release date for new chapter in Scam series out: Scam 2003 to stream from 2 September

As SonyLIV completes three years, the streaming platform announced the release date of its much-awaited show, SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story. The much-awaited series will begin streaming from 2 September.

SCAM 2003 will bring the story of 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. It will give an insight into the life of Telgi who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka and how he went on to become the mastermind behind one of India’s indigenous scams that spread across 18 states and shook the country at the time. It is estimated that the scam value was around Rs. 20,000 crores.

As Sony LIV 2.0 turns 3 today, we begin the celebration with a special announcement for you! #Scam2003OnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/1H5sAsJ6XL — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 18, 2023 ×

The series is adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary authored by journalist

ews reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time. Gagan Dev Riar will portray Telgi in this highly-anticipated series.