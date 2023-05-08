Official portrait of King Charles III and Queen Camilla released! See pics

The official portrait of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is here!



Two days after the King and his wife, Camilla, were crowned in the historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the Palace released the official portrait of their Majesties.



The photos, which were taken after the coronation, show the King sitting on the 1902 throne chair wearing the Imperial State Crown and holding the Orb and Sceptre with a Cross. The pictures were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand.



Another picture shows King Charles and Queen Camilla posing in the throne room. In the picture, the Queen is donning her regal white dress crafted by her designer friend Bruce Oldfield, the Robe of Estate and Queen Mary's crown.

The solo portrait of Queen Camilla was also released.



Concluding the three-day coronation celebrations, the new King and Queen of Britain also released a heartfelt statement for the people who joined them to celebrate the historic moment.

The statement reads:



As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.



We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor, and further afield were as happy, safe, and enjoyable as possible.



To those who joined in the celebrations—whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities—we thank you, each and every one.