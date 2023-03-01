The Office actress Jenna Fischer set to star in Mean Girls musical remake

There’s a new Mean Girls movie musical in the works and none other than The Office star Jenna Fischer has been roped in for an interesting role. The actress is set to take up the role of Ms Heron, the mother of Cady Heron, in the film. Originally, the role was played by Ana Gasteyer in the 2004 film. This new musical is said to have been inspired heavily by the 2004 film which also got a Broadway treatment.

The Mean Girls musical was first announced in 2021. The film was set to star Angourie Rice of Spider-Man: Far From Home fame. Angourie was cast as Cady, the role made famous by Lindsay Lohan in the original. The new musical will also feature Reneé Rapp as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway as well as Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey as Damian. Avantika, Christopher Briney, and Bebe Wood have also been cast in the Mean Girls movie musical.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Richmond, who has worked on the film’s music said, "What we're trying to do, is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and give the movie a fresher palette. To make it sound more like the stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth-row center at a Broadway theatre or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come to see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

As for Jenna Fischer, she is best known for her role as Pam in the super-successful show The Office. It ran for nine seasons.