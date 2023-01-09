'The Night Manager' first look: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor look sharp in the motion poster

The first look of the highly anticipated web series 'The Night Manager' was unveiled on social media on Monday. The remake of the hit British series, the thriller features Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead role. While Anil Kapoor will play the role of a drug lord, which was played by High Laurie in the original, Aditya Roy Kapur will take up the titular role which actor Tom Hiddleston had played in the original series.



The show will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. The release date of the show has not been revealed yet. Instead, the first motion poster of the show was shared on social media by both actors. The first-look motion poster shows a blast behind an aeroplane as Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen walking away from it.



Sharing it and dropping a hint about the plot, Anil wrote on Instagram, "Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager (there is only one weapon to stop the most dangerous arms dealer of the world and that is a hotel's night manager)."

Anil's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor called it “insane” and also dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Excited for this one way to go boyzzzzzzss."