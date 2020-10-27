The most popular Halloween songs you can choose for the ghostly night

Holloween is just around the corner, but this year's trick-or-treat will take a different route than past years. As this year, COVID has taken all the spooky season's fun and horror and most of the people will celebrate the haunted night while staying inside their homes.



To make the ghostly night somewhat more eerier, we’ve put together the ultimate top Halloween songs for your social distanced Halloween party.



'Graveyard'-Halsey:

Halsey released a song 'Graveyard' from her third studio album 'Manic'. The electropop song was written by Halsey with Amy Allen, Jon Bellion, Jordan K. Johnson, Louis Bell, Mark Williams and Stefan Johnson.

'Wolves'-Selena Gomez and Marshmello:

Selena Gomez and Marshmello 2017, 'Wolves' the electronic dance number penned by Selena Gomez, Ali Tamposi, Louis Bell, Brian Lee.



'Thriller'-Michael Jackson:

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller', one of the most iconic Halloween song video ever made. The song was from Michael sixth studio album of the same name.



'Bad Guy'-Billie Eilish:

Billie Eilish topped the charts from his debut studio album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'. The song was released in 2019 and is one of the favourite songs among the fans.

'She Wolf'- Shakira:

One of the sexiest Halloween song,' She Wolf' by Shakira. The song was written by Shakira, John Hill, and Sam Endicott.

'Take What You Want'-Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott

Hollywood’s bleeding combines Post Malone With Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott for the song. The song was a huge hit.