The most engrossing psychological thrillers of the year - 'The Fame Game', 'Delhi Crime 2' and more

Long format, procedural as well dramatic shows and teleplays added to the diverse viewing experience of audiences on the small screen in 2022. They brought along with them ample thrills, chills, and psychological intrigue. Here is our pick of the best, immersive entertainers from this lot:

The Fame Game:

You may argue that the series that heralded Madhuri Dixit Nene in the OTT space frittered away its potential at the end, but a second season may just redeem it. Yet, for the most part, this show was a perfect blend of drama, emotional heft, mystery, psychological layers, and histrionics, with Dixit demonstrating why she is still considered one of the best actors to grace the silver screen. A moving performance by Manav Kaul, strong turns by Sanjay Kapoor, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran, and Muskkaan, and the story of a fading superstar whose career and family are on the brink of falling apart made "The Fame Game" a compelling watch. The series was directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and is streaming on Netflix.

Gunehgaar:

This Zee Theatre presentation is a psychological-suspense thriller. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the teleplay strikes the right note right from the start when veteran Gajraj Rao's character Mr. Bansal invites a well-known investigative journalist, Mrinalini (Shweta Basu Prasad), to his home to offer her a scoop and initiates a cat and mouse game. As their conversation begins to flow, we realise that there may be some hidden agenda behind this seemingly innocuous invitation. Soon the duo is joined by Om, a cop (Sumeet Vyas), and Bansal begins to peel layers from a long-buried secret that connects the three. The plot unravels and leads to a shocking conclusion that takes everyone by surprise.

'Gunehgaar' is available on Tata Play as well as Airtel Theatre, D2H, Rangmanch, and Dish.



Suzhal: The Vortex

#SuzhalTheVortexOnPrime: An investigation into a simple missing persons case unravels and rips the intricate social fabric of a small town.#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/IWNk2IcRGv — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022 ×

Much before the Kannada superhit 'Kantara' delved into local mythology, this Tamil crime thriller on Amazon Prime immersed us in the ritualistic fervour of a festival called Mayana Kollai. The primal energy of the festival is set against the backdrop of a tragedy that rocks the fictional town of Saambaloor in Tamil Nadu. The series is a procedural investigation into the mystery of a missing girl that culminates in a cathartic explosion of anger, grief, and revenge. The series stars actors R. Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sriya Reddy and is directed by Bramma G and Anucharan Murugaiyan.



Mithya:

This ZEE5 psychological thriller, directed by Rohan Sippy, is an adaptation of the 2019 British series 'Cheat' which starred Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor, and stars Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani. Set in Darjeeling, the six-part series delineates a psychological game between a Hindi literature professor, Juhi (Qureshi), and her troubled student, Rhea (Dassani). A row that erupts over a plagiarism charge leads to events that nobody could have expected, and a murder takes the tension to a boiling point.



Delhi Crime 2: