The Mandalorian season 3 trailer released, premiere date announced

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer has finally dropped and all you sci-fi fans can feast on some new content from the hit franchise at the start of this year. Lucasfilm shared the first look trailer and introduced a few previously unknown directors for the upcoming episodes during the NFL playoff game.

The directors who we will see return with their episodes are Rick Famuyiwa, Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison, Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Peter Ramsey and Mando director Bryce Dallas Howard.

The show will bring back Pedro Pascal as the lead (title character) as he travels the galaxy with Baby Yoda. Among others who return for the third season are Katee Sackhoff, Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

Watch The Mandalorian season 3 trailer here:

Jon Favreau is the showrunner of the show with executive producers Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck co-executive produce.

The Mandalorian first launched in November 2019 on Disney+Hotstar. Season 2 dropped in 2020 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for season 3 to roll.