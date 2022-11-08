'The Iron Claw' first look out: Zac Efron bulks up for the role

Edited By: Zeba Khan
New Delhi Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 08:51 PM(IST)

Zac Efron in 'The Iron Claw'. Photograph:( Twitter )

The film ‘Iron Claw’ is a biographical film about the wrestling dynasty that was the Von Erich family.

First look of A24’s upcoming wrestling drama ‘The Iron Claw’ is out. It features Zac Efron as the Golden Warrior, Kevin Von Erich. Zac’s character looks very different from all others he’s played so far. 

It also co-stars Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich and Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich.

In the first look released, Zac Efron’s bulked up physique is highlighted as he is seen mid-air, packing a punch. 

The film also features Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James. 

‘The Iron Claw’ is directed and written by filmmaker Sean Durkin, who is best known for his 2011 film ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’, with Elizabeth Olsen playing the lead role. 

‘The Iron Claw’ is tentatively set for a 2023 theatrical release. 

 

