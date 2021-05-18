'The Family Man' season 2 trailer to release on this date

After months of delay, looks like the much anticipated second season of 'The Family Man' is finally set to release. The show's trailer will be launched on Wednesday, May 19.



In the new season, nation’s most adorable Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis ‘Raji’ essayed by Samantha Akkineni.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.



The show also features incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.



The premiere date of the second season will be unveiled with the trailer on Wednesday.