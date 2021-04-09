'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' makers release extended dance video of Zemo

Fans of 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' were given a treat from Marvel in the form of an hour-long video of Baron Zemo grooving to the beat.

Played by Daniel Brühl, last week’s episode involved Baron Zemo’s return as he helped the heroes on a mission. In the episode, Zemo blends in with the crowd of Madripoor on the dance floor.





With an unwavering facial expression, Zemo’s dance moves have been extended and packed in a one-hour video called “The Zemo Cut.” The fans asked for it, and Marvel delivered.

When fans heard that that three seconds of Zemo dancing was actually shot longer, the demand ensued.

“It was a long dance,” Brühl told EW. “There’s more to it, but they cut this little moment [for the show].”

And before it could turn into a full-fledged movement, Marvel decided to release the full cut for the series fans.







Meanwhile, on the screen front, Zemo is currently in the team finding the roots of 'Flagsmashers' while keeping the mission a secret from the US government and the new Captain America.