The Eagles announce final tour, release tour dates

Get ready to swoon one last time with popular music band The Eagles as they announce their final act. One of the most successful and longest-running acts in the history of popular music, The Eagles announced their final tour dates. Their farewell tour will begin on September 7 in New York, with more cities to be added.

According to the announcement, the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform “as many shows in each market as their audience demands.” The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Read the group’s statement here:

The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long-run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed.

But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us in this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.

Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.

With love and gratitude, The Eagles

The tour will begin with The Eagles’ Steely Dan, who will open the tour. The sale of tickets to their farewell tour will go live on July 14. Meanwhile, here are the dates for the final tour of The Eagles: Sept. 7 in New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 in Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Sept. 16 in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

Sept. 20 in Belmont Park, N.Y. at UBS Arena

Oct. 5 in Denver, Colo. at Ball Arena

Oct. 9 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 in Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 in Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 in Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

Nov. 14 in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center

