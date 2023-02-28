The Daily Show host Hasan Minhaj slams Dilbert creator Scott Adams over his racist remarks
Last week, Scott Adams called Black Americas "a hate group” and urged white people to "get the hell away from Black people." Hasan Minhaj is the guest host of The Daily Show this week.
Comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken over as the guest host of The Daily Show for a week. On Monday, as Minhaj took up hosting duties his monologue targetted Dilbert creator Scott Adams who recently had gone on a racist tirade that led to the strip's cancellation by hundreds of newspapers. Minhaj did not mince his words and compared Adams to another infamous celebrity known for his racist remarks- Kanye West.
Last week, Adams called Black Americas "a hate group” and urged white people to "get the hell away from Black people." Adams stated that he had done exactly that by moving “to a neighbourhood with a very low Black population."
Minhaj responded to the tirade by saying, "Kanye heard this and was like, ‘whoa, whoa, my brother... pace yourself.’"
Minhaj said Adams is a prime example of “a certain type of rich person." They have no problems of their own, so they invent new ones just to make their own lives interesting.
“I can guarantee you: JK Rowling had zero opinions about trans people when she was on welfare,” he said referring to the Harry Potter author’s controversial remarks on the trans community in 2021. Minhaj then suggested that a wealth tax would solve the problem.
“Rich people, this is for your own good,” he said. “The wealth tax is actually a shut-the-fuck-up tax.”
“Spend more time working, kissing your loved ones, getting groceries ― y’know, being a normal person,” he said. “Because normal people don’t hate Black people. We’re all too busy hating that one squeaky wheel on the shopping cart.”
Watch Mihaj’s monologue here:
Hasan Minhaj is the new host of The Daily Show?
The Daily Show has not had a permanent host ever since Trevor Noah left earlier this year. Since then the makers have roped in several celebrities to guest host the show. So far stars like Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman have hosted the show and this week Mihaj has taken up the hosting duties.
Fans of the show would recall Minhaj featuring in small capsules of The Daily Show a few years back before he landed a Netflix show.
