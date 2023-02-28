The Daily Show host Hasan Minhaj slams Dilbert creator Scott Adams over his racist remarks

Comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken over as the guest host of The Daily Show for a week. On Monday, as Minhaj took up hosting duties his monologue targetted Dilbert creator Scott Adams who recently had gone on a racist tirade that led to the strip's cancellation by hundreds of newspapers. Minhaj did not mince his words and compared Adams to another infamous celebrity known for his racist remarks- Kanye West.



Last week, Adams called Black Americas "a hate group” and urged white people to "get the hell away from Black people." Adams stated that he had done exactly that by moving “to a neighbourhood with a very low Black population."



Minhaj responded to the tirade by saying, "Kanye heard this and was like, ‘whoa, whoa, my brother... pace yourself.’"

Minhaj said Adams is a prime example of “a certain type of rich person." They have no problems of their own, so they invent new ones just to make their own lives interesting.



“I can guarantee you: JK Rowling had zero opinions about trans people when she was on welfare,” he said referring to the Harry Potter author’s controversial remarks on the trans community in 2021. Minhaj then suggested that a wealth tax would solve the problem.



“Rich people, this is for your own good,” he said. “The wealth tax is actually a shut-the-fuck-up tax.”