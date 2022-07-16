'The Ambush' director Pierre Morel says he met Yemen War vets for his film

Director Pierre Morel delves into details to discuss his film `The Ambush`, why he chose the subject and meeting people who were actually part of the Yemen war.

Talking about what attracted him to the story, director Pierre said: "I have always wanted to work on a war story. I have previously done thriller stories but none that were about war and based on a true story. Even though the movie is specifically based on UAE and Yemen, it is a universal story; it is all about brotherhood and sacrifice."

"This is what attracted me to the story right away - how it is beyond just action and war; the story has the ability to evoke strong emotions."

Based on the Yemen War, `The Ambush` is about how three of Emirati soldiers are attacked in enemy territory, and their captain organises a daring rescue mission.

He added: "When you adapt a story based on true events, you have a duty to respect what happened. I was fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to meet the people who were actually a part of the war; it was intriguing to get their perspective firsthand and it helped me understand the characters` thought process and situations that led to the war", the director further added about his experience on understanding the characters and storyline."

`The Ambush` produced by Derek Dauchy and Jennifer Roth, directed by Pierre Morel, is available on Lionsgate Play.

