'That's So Raven' star Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

Former Disney star Orlando Brown, who was arrested on Thursday in Ohio, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation with his brother Matthew in Lima, Ohio.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records, the 35-year-old rapper and actor was taken into custody on Thursday and held on a $25,000 bond. He was arraigned on Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing.

As per a report by TMZ, a spokesperson for the Lima Police Department revealed that Brown's brother Matthew had accused him of acting "crazy" inside his house, accusing him of raping his wife and then coming at him with a broken knife blade and a hammer in a threatening manner.

Brown was never able to physically strike his brother with the weapons, and he eventually put them down.

Cops reached the spot as the fight was in progress. As they witnessed the verbal argument, they feared that it could turn violent so they arrested Brown and pressed charges against him.

It is, however, unclear who called 911.

According to Matthew, Brown has been staying with him at his home as he was homeless and had no place to go. The actor has apparently been in the Ohio town for over a month and several fans have tweeted about seeing him around Lima.

Brown, who shot to fame with the Disney Channel series 'That's So Raven', has had numerous legal and personal troubles in the past. He previously faced charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He has been in and out of medical and rehabilitation facilities. In 2018, he reached out for help to Dr Phil McGraw, who invited him to his show and discussed his struggles.

