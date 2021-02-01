Tessa Thompson feels she became an adult in 2020

Actress Tessa Thompson feels that she became an adult during 2020 as she spent more time at home due to the pandemic.

The 37-year-old realised her shopping habits have changed and she is more interested in interiors than clothes after spending so much time at home, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've done a lot of Marie Kondo-ing, which has been useful. I did plenty of spring-cleaning outside of spring," she said.

"But I have officially become an adult because I used to just want to buy clothes and shoes and now I think about finding the perfect pasta bowls," she added.

The actress does a lot of travelling for work and has discovered the things she can't live without. "I've learned for the first time how I like to live in a space as an adult. My profession can be really transitory, I've spent swathes of time living out of a suitcase, and I bought my first house at the end of last year," she said.

"2020 helped me understand what's absolutely essential, I just need a good bathtub and a stove," she added.