It can’t get worse than this as innocent lives were lost in a terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region which is often referred to as “mini Switzerland”. The terror attack has led to a massive hue and cry over the lapse of security with innocent people losing their lives while on vacation with their families. Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed his anger over the terror attack and demanded strict punishment for the terrorists.

Javed Akhtar expresses anger over attack

Javed Akhtar took to X and wrote, "Come what may, whatever the cost, whatever the repercussions, the terrorists of Pahalgam cannot be allowed to get away. These mass murderers have to pay with their lives for their inhuman deeds."

Come what may , what ever the cost , what ever the repercussions, the terrorists of Pelham can not be allowed to get away . These mass murderers have to pay with their lives for their inhuman deeds . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 23, 2025

Several netizens agreed. One wrote, "Justice must prevail — not just for the victims, but for the soul of humanity itself. There can be no leniency for those who trade in terror. The world must stand united against such evil."

Another X user appreciated the lyricist voicing his anger and said, "Influential people like you must come in solidarity with the people, as you have a voice that reaches masses across the country."

Javed’s son Farhan Akhtar, along with other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and others, also expressed their anger and frustration over the attack.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 22 when the terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. Gunshots were heard in the area, following which security forces rushed there.