'Tenet' digital release: Christopher Nolan’s film to be out on HBO Max on this date

After a much-delayed theatrical release, Christopher Nolan's mind-spinning film 'Tenet' is set for a digital release.

The film will be launched on HBO via HBO Max on May 1, the streamers announced recently.





Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

The news reflects yet another chapter for the sci-fi thriller, which was originally scheduled for theatrical release in July of 2020, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Seeing its release date shift repeatedly, after theaters across the world shuttered, Tenet eventually debuted in 70 countries, including Canada, France, Japan, and the UK, in August.

Back in December, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced that in response to the financial hit of the pandemic, all of HBO Max’s 2021 titles would be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, stimulating the irk of many filmmakers, including Nolan.

“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio,” Nolan said in a statement, following the announcement, “and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

Grossing nearly $58 million in North America, and over $363 million worldwide, Nolan’s Warner Bros feature centers on the Protagonist (John David Washington), a secret agent who learns to manipulate time, in order to prevent an attack from the future that would destroy his present world.

The film also stars, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Tenet has been nominated in two Oscars categories, including Best Feature in Visual Effects and Best Feature in Production Design.