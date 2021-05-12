Telugu star Allu Arjun tests negative for Covid after 15-day quarantine

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday shared a social media that he has tested negative for COVID-19. The actor informed he had tested negative after 15 days of quarantine and thanked fans for their wishes and prayers.



Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement that read, "Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love."

A few days ago, the `Ala Vaikunthapurramloo` actor had revealed that he had mild symptoms and was recovering well.



On April 28, Arjun had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sharing the news on his Instagram he had written, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

On the professional front, Arjun has completed the shoot for `AA21`, and also has got an action-thriller based on red sandal smuggling in India titled `Pushpa` in the pipeline.



The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.