/Tenant actor Bharath Kanth dies in Hyderabad road accident; details inside

Telugu actor and content creator Bharath Kanth and cinematographer G Sai Trilok passed away on Sunday night after a tragic road accident in Hyderabad. Fans and friends of the artists are heartbroken by their untimely deaths and have flooded social media with tributes.

What happened?

The accident reportedly occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the limits of the Adibatla police station. The duo was reportedly travelling from Nellore to Hyderabad when their car crashed into a container truck near Exit No. 12. Both victims were 31 years old.

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As per ANI, the police officials have stated, "This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter."

The authorities have registered a case, and the bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

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Who was Bharath Kanth?

Kanth was a well-known actor, dancer, and digital creator. Alongside thousands of followers on social media, he also gained recognition for his appearances in films such as Gramam and Tenant.

Meanwhile, Trilok was said to be a cinematographer in the Telugu film industry.

The Internet pays tribute

Following the tragic news, several celebrities and friends shared tributes on social media. Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Ashu Reddy mourned Kanth's death on Instagram, saying, "This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. I never thought I would post something that will never reach you.. until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath @bharath_kanth."