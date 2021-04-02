'Teen Wolf' actor Arden Cho reveals she was attacked with a racist slur

'Teen Wolf' star Arden Cho revealed she was subjected to verbal assault while she was walking her dog at night recently.

The actress shared details of the frightening encounter on Instagram on April 1. Arden said a man, who was just a couple feet away from her, screamed" that he was "going to kill" her and her dog and also used a racist slur.

"This along with other obscenities were screamed at me when I was outside walking with my dog last night," she wrote. "I haven't been this scared in years, he was a couple of feet away & started coming towards me. I grabbed Chewy and ran as fast as I could."

Arden said the incident has left her shaken and scared.

"I used to run at night, I haven't ran in months," she explained. "I still have to walk my dog, so I carry a knife when we go out at night. I know how to fight but I still don't feel safe. I'm young & fit, I shouldn't be scared but I am."





In her caption, she pled for her followers to help and stand up against hate. "Please, please #StopAsianHate I can't breathe," she said. "My mom called me & I couldn't help but start crying again. She's so scared to walk outside, even in the day time. I'm sorry mom. She wants me to be strong. So I'll try. Please help us."

The actress also said that all her trauma as a kid has been coming back to her lately, amid the recent rise in violence against the Asian American community.

"Out of nowhere a teenage boy kicked my front wheel and I fell to the ground, he then proceeded to yell at me and kick me in the face," wrote the actress, who grew up in Texas. "My two front teeth were knocked out, my bottom tooth chipped, my whole face was bloodied and scraped, my arms and legs were all cut."





It was the last day of school and a bunch of us were hanging out in the cul-de-sac enjoying the start of summer break. I was resting on my bicycle, laughing and talking to my friends, I was 10 years old. — Arden Cho (@arden_cho) April 1, 2021 ×

Arden said she thought she died, writing, "I was unconscious for a while when I came to, my mom was crying and my head was in her lap. Our neighbour was driving us to the hospital." Her eyes were swollen shut and "everything burned," she remembered.

"I thought I was dead and dreaming," she continued. "Back then, we didn't fight. We didn't sue him. We didn't get justice. The police said he had anger issues, they said he had forgotten to take his meds. He was about 14."





Even now, Arden acknowledges that incident and a few others "shaped how I lived my life." She tweeted, "I grew up thinking experiences like that were normal."

As per E! News, in March, NBC News reported that anti-Asian hate crimes were up by almost 150 percent in 2020, with approximately 3,800 racist incidents documented in the past year, according to another report.

After eight people were killed at Atlanta area spas last month (including six women of Asian descent), several more stars spoke out on social media to back the #StopAsianHate movement, including LeBron James and Florence Pugh.