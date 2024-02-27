Taylor Swift's spokesperson reacts to her father's alleged altercation with a photographer

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift has reacted to the recent altercation involving the singer's father Scott Taylor and an Australian photographer. The incident was reported by the Australian media on Tuesday morning where it was alleged that Scott had assaulted a photographer on Sydney's North Shore hours after Swift's latest performance.



Now, a spokesperson for the singer has given the other side of the story and stated that "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."



Police statement on the incident



The local police, in a statement to PEOPLE, said that they were investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" around 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.



"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment," according to police.



The identities of the two individuals were not specified by the police.

Scott has been a regular feature at his daughter's record-breaking tour since it first kicked off last spring. Over the weekend, he was seen handing out food to fans and mingling with Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and actor Rebel Wilson who were in attendance at the concert.

Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Australia



Swift wrapped up her fourth and final Eras Tour show at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Monday night. "We have had the most wonderful time. I've got to tell you that," the Grammy winner said onstage. "You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us. Thanks guys!"



Kelce-Swift mania grips Australia, viral pictures show TV channels going berserk as NFL star reaches Sydney



Last year in March, when she began her now iconic tour, Swift had shared a photo of a backstage pass she had made for her dad.

"D.O.H. Pass (Dad of Headliner)," read the "all access" pass. "Made my Dad's tour credential," Swift captioned the snap. "We are a small family business."



Earlier this month, Scott — along with Swift's mom Andrea and brother Austin — also accompanied Swift to the Super Bowl, where they cheered on Kelce and his team the Kansas City Chiefs as they took home another championship.