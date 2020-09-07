Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' ties with Whitney Houston for staying on Billboard 200 No 1 for the longest time among women

Taylor Swift does it again with ‘Folklore’ as her album leads for a sixth week. The pop star has been on top of the Billboard 200 chart making it the album with the most weeks on top in almost four years.

According to Nielsen Music, it earned 90000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending September 3.

‘Folklore’ now has the most weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s ‘Views’ ruled for 13 nonconsecutive weeks on the charts. Taylor Swift's Folklore becomes the best-selling album of 2020

Also, Taylor Swift now has a tie with Whitney Houston for the most cumulative weeks at No. 1 among women.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).