Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ breaks first day streaming record, sells 1.3 million copies in 24 hours

Taylor Swift always manages to break the record, as this time with her surprise announcement of album titled 'Folklore', she has sold more than 1.3 million copies globally in just 24 hours, according to Republic Records.



According to the announcement, the album also broke the global record for first-day album streams on Spotify by a female artist with 80.6 million streams, and also delivered ''the most-streamed pop album on Apple Music in 24 hours'' with 35.47 million streams.

The surprise project has already been making waves among critics and has praised Swift’s songwriting.

Swift announced the surprise album on Thursday, and it was released worldwide hours later. By dropping the single on Friday(24 July), the songstress wrote, ''Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,". "And that thing is my 8th studio album''. "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into" each song, Swift added.

The album is the Swift's first album since, 2019 'Lover' album. The 16 track album was created in the pandemic by the singer.