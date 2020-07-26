Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ breaks first day streaming record, sells 1.3 million copies in 24 hours

Still from 'Cardigan' Photograph:( Twitter )
The album is Taylor Swift's first album since 2019's 'Lover'. The 16 track album was created in the pandemic by the singer.
Taylor Swift always manages to break the record, as this time with her surprise announcement of album titled 'Folklore', she has sold more than 1.3 million copies globally in just 24 hours, according to Republic Records.
According to the announcement, the album also broke the global record for first-day album streams on Spotify by a female artist with 80.6 million streams, and also delivered ''the most-streamed pop album on Apple Music in 24 hours'' with 35.47 million streams.
The surprise project has already been making waves among critics and has praised Swift’s songwriting.
In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now. 📷: Beth Garrabrant
Swift announced the surprise album on Thursday, and it was released worldwide hours later. By dropping the single on Friday(24 July), the songstress wrote, ''Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,". "And that thing is my 8th studio album''. "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into" each song, Swift added.
