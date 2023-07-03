Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could yield $1.4 Billion: Report

The name Taylor Swift can be safely called brand in itself. For her Eras tour, the singer has been reportedly charging more than $200 a ticket as per a report from Bloomberg. The singer reportedly doubled the price of her tickets after the success of her Reputation tour in 2018. The report stated that the hike in ticket price is significantly high when one compares it to the industry average- which is an increase of $37 with each new tour for an artist.

The 33-year-old singer’s recent tour began on 17 March this year in Glendale, Arizona and is set to conclude on 17 August 2024 in London. One Eras Tour show spans over three hours, with a set list of 44 songs divided into 10 separate acts.

In terms of money, Swift has already made more than $300m from the first 22 dates of her Eras Tour, according to data from Pollstar. With an average of 54,000 fans attending Swift’s concerts at every tour stop, the 'Blankspace' singer is reportedly earning more than $13million each night of her show.

According to the live music trade publication’s data, the star's tour will cross its $1 billion mark at some point during her show in Singapore in March 2024. By the time the tour ends in Wembley Arena in London in August, the Eras tour would have warned approximately $1.4 billion. And this is not even the whole story.

Taylor announced 50 new international destinations of the Eras tour last month. She said, "EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!” EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023 ×

Pollstar’s current data does not include numbers from the extra shows Swift has added to her international touring schedule. So by the time she ends the Eras Tour, her income will go beyond $1.4 billion, the report suggests.

The original ticket price is only the tip of the iceberg. According to Variety, the actual amount of money being spent by consumers is higher, as all resold tickets go on the secondary market for much higher than their original value. As per InvestorsObserver, a QuestionPro survey, the average concertgoer spends $720 over their budget for a total expenditure of more than $1,300, including the costs of outfits, merchandise, food, drink and travel for the Era's Tour concert.

So far, the record for the highest-grossing tour is held by Elton John for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. According to Billboard, the singer had earned $887m so far. The previous record was held by Ed Sheeran for his Divide Tour which grossed $776million over several years.

