Taylor Swift's cat worth $97 million, is one of world's richest pets!

Pop star Taylor Swift has an undeniable appeal among youngsters... and even adults who grew up listening to her songs. She has a net worth of a whopping $450 million, making her one of the richest singers in the world. She is also among the best-selling singers of all time. She has 11 Grammys. All that success, pecuniary or otherwise, has come as a boon to her pet too. Called Olivia Benson, she is a Scottish Fold cat and is named after the main character of the 'Law & Order' TV series portrayed by Mariska Hargitay. She regularly figures in Swift's music videos, and TV advertisements, and even has a line of merchandising products.

As a result, the feline is the third richest pet in the world with a fortune close to $100 million ($97 million to be precise). And that's all in 'Today's WTF fact'. A site called allaboutcats.com has released a list of the richest pets in the world and Olivia sits pretty at the third position. Her entry on the site describes her as "the best friend and companion of artist Taylor Swift, who asks the question: is Instagram celebrity really the most profitable profession for your pet? With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers."

You could argue about the methodology of the said list (it does appear to be dodgy) but it is just for fun, we suppose, not for business purposes or whatever use those Forbes lists have.

The top position, incidentally, is occupied by a dog, a German Shepherd called Gunther VI. Owned by the Gunther Corporation, the dog's fortune is reportedly $500 million. Apparently, he inherited an $80 million fortune, which then turned much bigger thanks to investments in real estate by the dog's owners.