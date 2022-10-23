Taylor Swift's album 'Midnights' breaks single-day streaming record on Spotify, singer reacts

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Saturday and reacted to her 10th album ‘Midnights’ breaking a major record on a streaming platform in less than 24 hours of its release. As Spotify announced that Swift’s LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in the platform’s history, the singer expressed gratitude in a Twitter post.

Retweeting Spotify's post, Swift wrote, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! (sic)”

To congratulate the singer, a fan wrote, "This is the most deserved achievement ever, we all need to take a minute to thank you @taylorswift13, for everything you have given us in the past few years… just thank you!" Another wrote, "We can’t thank you enough for giving us one of your best albums ever!!" And, one user commented, "As always said, it’s Taylor’s world and we’re just living in it."

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

Swift’s 13-track album was accompanied by a ‘3 am Edition’ that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, speaking about the record in two paragraphs displayed across a promotional photo posted to social media, she wrote, “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

Also read: 13 Days to Halloween: 'The Ritual' uses its arresting, desolate setting to frightening effect

Swift has soared past previous record-holder Bad Bunny, whose ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ had 183 million day-one streams in September of 2021. The feeding frenzy on the Swift album started right at midnight, as Spotify crashed in some locations, according to Downdetector, reported Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies)