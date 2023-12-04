Taylor Swift turns cheerleader for Travis Kelce at Packers-Chiefs game in Wisconsin

On Sunday night, the spotlight at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, extended beyond the football action as pop sensation Taylor Swift returned to the stands to support her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Grammy-winning artist was captured in Chiefs colours, donning a striking red coat and a black turtleneck while seated in a suite ahead of the game.

Swift, currently on a hiatus from the international leg of her Eras Tour, had been absent from Kelce's recent games due to her South American tour commitments. However, she made a return to witness the Chiefs face off against the Green Bay Packers.

The star-studded attendance didn't end with Swift, as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was also present at the event, cheering for her husband Jonathon Owens, who plays for the Packers. Biles expressed her excitement about supporting Owens during an interview on The Today Show in November.

Swift's unwavering support for Kelce has been a recurring theme throughout the football season. From the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, where she was joined by Kelce's mom, Donna, to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, where she brought along friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman, Swift has been a proven to be the best cheerleader for Kelce. She was spotted again on October 12 at Arrowhead, where she was seated next to Donna for Kelce's game against the Broncos.