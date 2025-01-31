The much-awaited annual Grammy Awards are almost here! The music's biggest night is set to take place on Feb 2, and it will bring some of the biggest names in the music industry under one roof.

As D-day approaches, it has been revealed that Taylor Swift is set to present at the 66th Grammy Awards.

On Thursday (Jan 30), the Recording Academy made the big announcement of Swift walking up to the stage to present the trophy.

"Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs," said a post shared on the Recording Academy account on X.

Tune in on Feb. 2nd at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/5Ypyh04rLo — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 31, 2025

However, for which category she will be presenting the award has not been revealed. As per the reports, she might present the trophy for one of the top categories such as Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best New Artist.

The Lover singer is also among one of the top contenders of the night, with a nomination in six categories.

Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, has been nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her song ''Fortnight'' is nominated for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best Music Video.

In 2024, the pop superstar made history by becoming the singer with the most Album Of The Year wins. She won her fourth Album of the Year award for ''Midnights.'' This year, she can again script history if she wins the Album of the Year category for the fifth time.



Grammys 2025 ceremony: Here's everything you need to know

The 2025 Grammy Awards is set to take place on Feb 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The evening will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The ceremony will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

In India, the awards will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, 3rd February 2025, from 6:30 am.