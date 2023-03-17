Taylor Swift to drop four unreleased songs ahead of the start of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has exciting news for her fans. Last night she revealed that she will drop four previously unreleased songs at midnight in celebration of her The Eras Tour. The Tour will kick off from today in Glendale, US.

Making the announcement on her Instagram, Taylor Swift shared, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.” The singer revealed that these songs are “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy William and John Boy Music) (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

“All of the Girls You Loved Before” is an outtake from the singer’s 2019 album Lover. The single track has not been released but leaked earlier this year. The other three tracks are re-recordings of back catalogue tunes. These were the songs that were sold without her consent for $300 million.

As The Eras Tour is about to start, it’s interesting to note that tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert have dropped considerably. Prior to the singer’s first two performances at Glendale, AZ's State Farm Stadium, it was discovered that tickets were available for as low as $164, excluding fees.

