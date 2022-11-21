American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift takes 6 AMAs home, wins trophy for re-recorded album 'Red'

Taylor Swift, who had six nominations this year at American Music Awards, has bagged an AMA trophy for her re-recorded album 'Red' for Favourite Pop Album category. The ceremony commenced on Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and saw some of the biggest faces from the music industry in attendance.

“I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me, but I never expected or assumed they’d mean anything to you,” Swift said as she accepted the award. “I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album.”

The singer also bagged the coveted Artist of the Year award along with four other trophies including Favorite Country Female Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Music Video, and Favourite Country Album.

While receiving the honour, Swift thanked her diehard Swifties for voting for her. “I found that the more music I made, the more music I put out, the happier I was,” said Swift. “I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness.”

The 32-year-old didn't mention last week’s controversy over Ticketmaster’s sales for her The Eras tour, which were filled with glitches and prompted the ticketing company to apologise to her.

Swift has been re-recording some of her old albums due to a dispute with her former record label. She has already re-recorded two albums so far and she is expected to re-record four more, including 'Speak Now' and 'Reputation'.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar won an AMA in Favourite Hip-Hop Artist Male category and Nicki Minaj took a trophy home for being Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE