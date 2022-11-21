Taylor Swift is back at No 1 spot on Billboard 200 albums chart with 'Midnights'
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's releationship dominated gossip coloums nearly entire of 2012. The two were introduced by Justin Bieber in March 2012 Kids' Choice Awards. Styles was 18, Swift 22 and the two were clicked together at Central Park. Both expressed through music and spoke about how its difficult to date amid constant public and media glare. The two broke up in 2013 and they even wrote songs dedicated to each other.
Story highlights
The album topped the chart for its first two weeks of release.
The album topped the chart for its first two weeks of release.
Taylor Swift is back to being the reigning queen of Billboard 200 albums chart after being displaced by Drake and 21 Savage. Drake’s ‘Her Loss’ topped Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ but one week of playing in radio and streaming platforms has brought back to top of the list.
The album racked up 204,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending November 17 (down 32%).
The album topped the chart for its first two weeks of release.
According to the announcement, ‘Midnights’ is the first album to tally at least 200,000 units in each of its first four weeks of release since Adele’s ‘25’. Adele’s album came seven years ago.
Taylor Swift, meanwhile, was all over the news as Ticketmaster apologised to her and fans over the sale of her tour tickets. The website crashed due to heavy demand and some were selling for exorbitant amounts.
Apart from ‘Midnights’, One Direction member Louis Tomlinson landed his highest-charting solo album to date with ‘Faith in the Future’ landing at No. 5. Bruce Springsteen’s soul-covers collection ‘Only the Strong Survive’ landed at No. 8.