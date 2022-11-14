Drake, 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' displaces Taylor Swift from number 1

Taylor Swift has been displaced from number 1 position after Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP ‘Her Loss’ entered the charts and became number 1.

Drake now holds major real estate in streaming records with three of the top four biggest streaming weeks — ‘Her Loss’ being No. 4, behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights. The No. 1 spot is filled by Drake’s 2018 album ‘Scorpion’ and last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is at No. 2 with. As of now, Her Loss is only available via streaming and digital downloads.

With this, Drake becomes the third artist with the most No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart behind the Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14). Drake was previously tied with Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Swift, who each have 11 No. 1s.

Among all albums in 2022, ‘Her Loss’ scored the third-biggest opening week, followed only by the arrival of Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’.