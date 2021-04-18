Taylor Swift gives a 'massive' update on her fans' most asked question

Taylor Swift is basking in the success of her re-recorded album 'Fearless' and now she is ready to take on her fans' most asked question -- not about her next album, but about someone really important in her life



The singer gave in to the request of people who were wondering about one of her cats Meredith Grey.



Meredith is one of the three cats Swift own, as the cat was absent from Taylor's feed for quite some time, it concerned the fans. Addressing it, the 'Lover' singer, gave a hilarious Instagram update on her Grey's Anatomy–namesake kitty and revealed that she is a bit more camera shy and don't like to be captured.



Swift appeared in the video holding the fluffy Benjamin, “We’ve been hearing some rumours on the internet recently. I mean, they’re not about you, Benj, but they’re about your sister,” Swift said in the video.



Then the video shows the screenshots of comments from fans wondering where Meredith has been. By revealing the truth, a title screen flashed out reading, '' The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken'', followed by several photos of annoyed Meredith.

''So yup, there it is, there you have it. That’s the explanation: She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself,'' the cat mom added. ''She doesn't like a camera shoved in her face. And who can blame her?' So um, there’s your update on Meredith.” Swift concluded.

Later she ended the video by asking Meredith asking about her allegations, “Do you have any comment on the recent allegations that you’re a missing cat?” and she instantly runs away.



She used the caption to thank fans for making her re-recorded album 'Fearless', a smashing hit. ''WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week. Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky???? I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue.'' she wrote.



The singer is the owner of three cats, her first cat Meredith Grey, which she got almost a decade ago, in the year 2011, while Olivia Benson in June 2014. Finally, she brought home rescued cat Benjamin Button in 2019.