Taylor Swift extends her Eras Tour dates to other cities in the world, here are the details

Attention Swifties! Taylor Swift is taking her Eras Tour around the world. On Tuesday, the singer unveiled a slew of new international shows in 2024 in Europe, Asia, and Australia.



After a break in December and January, the tour will kick back up again in Tokyo, Japan — and will follow with stops in major cities like Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Paris; Stockholm, Sweden; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Lyon, France; Edinburgh, Scotland; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Cardiff, UK; London; Dublin; Amsterdam; Zürich; Milan; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; Hamburg, Germany; Munich; Warsaw and Vienna.



Taylor Swift will wrap the tour with two final shows in London in August 2024.



Swift will have company in all her shows. Sabrina Carpenter, who released her latest album, Emails I Can't Send, last year, will join the singer on the road as her opening act across all dates.



"EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!" Swift wrote on Instagram.

The new dates were announced days after Swift revealed the first international leg of her tour in Latin America earlier this month. At that time she had promised that there were "LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!" For more information on ticket sales visit TaylorSwift.com/tour.



Swift is currently mid-way through her US leg of the Eras Tour, and will continue this weekend with two shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She kicked things off in March and is set to wrap this leg in Los Angeles on 9 August.