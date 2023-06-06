Taylor Swift and Matt Healy part ways; Swifties rejoice on social media

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy's brief romance is reportedly over. The two musicians have called it quits, reported TMZ. The two had never publicly confirmed their relationship but were linked romantically till a few weeks back.



Earlier this year, Taylor Swift ended her 6 year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn. Soon after, Matt Healy was spotted at Swifts Nashville concerts that followed. Since then, the two have spotted together numerous times and seemed inseparable.



The whirlwind romance was clearly not for keeps and sources close to Swift stated that she was not ready to commit and was still adjusting to a life without Joe. The two reportedly were not serious.



Reports state that Swift and Matt Healy parted ways amicably. The two realised that they weren't compatible and decided to part ways.



Last weekend, Matt Healy reportedly kissed a security guard. This stunt was typical of the singer. He had often kissed random concertgoers while performing in the past.



Swift and Healy have known each other since 2014 and have been linked romantically earlier although Healy had refuted the rumours back then and said that it would be “emasculating” to date Taylor Swift.



While Swift is mum about her split, her fans- Swifties- seem to be celebrating. The singer's loyal fan base was never too happy with Healy's closeness to Swift in recent weeks. They have called out Healy's controversial past. His comments have often been racist, Islamophobic, and antisemitic. While the singer has apologised and insisted that he was simply joking, Swifties has never approved of him.



Some of the Swifties took to social media and wrote celebratory messages as the news of the split came to light.

I knew Taylor swift and Matt Healy’s relationship would be very short lived.



But I forgot to tweet about it. — Magnetism (@XAIApparel) June 6, 2023 ×

Everything I have learned about Taylor Swift and Matt Healy has been against my will. — Jennifer Lee/이 제니 🇺🇦 (@The_Jenius) June 6, 2023 ×

I saw that taylor swift and matt healy broke up and that makes me so happy. She deserves way better than him, and he is not the type that she should be with. I don’t believe that there was any genuine love there. I’m glad she is free from that creepy man. We won 😀👏🏻 — 𝓡𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓰𝓲🌸 (@ReneeSergi) June 6, 2023 ×

I refuse to celebrate the Matt Healy x Taylor Swift breakup cause I was never convinced that they were in a relationship to begin with — Averil (@TheAveengers) June 6, 2023 ×

