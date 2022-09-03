Tanya Pardazi, Canadian TikTok star & Miss Canada semi-finalist, dies in a fatal skydiving accident

Tanya Pardazi, a 21-year-old Tik Tok influencer and Miss Canada semi-finalist, has died in a fatal skydiving accident. Pardazi, who enjoys a huge social media following, died on August 27, when she was doing her first solo jump from 4,000 feet.

A Toronto University student succumbed to the injuries she suffered during her tragic fall when she was not able to open her parachute on time. The shocking accident happened just after she finished her solo class at Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario.



''A skydiving student aged 21 succumbed to fatal injuries obtained by an emergency situation.'' Skydive Toronto confirmed her death via a statement.



They added further in the statement, "The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student's new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc. The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years."

Pardazi was quickly taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Describing the shocking incident, Skydive Toronto said, ''The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate.'' A police investigation is underway.



The social media influencer was a student of philosophy at the University of Toronto. She rose to fame after she took part in Miss Teen Canada and reached the semifinals. The last video that Pardazi uploaded on her account was of her talking about sky diving and Tetris.

Tanya's friend Melody Ozgoli told a Canadian new agency, via People, "She really lived every second to the fullest," her friend Melody Ozgoli said, via People. "This is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."



The cheerleading group of her university also paid tribute to the late soul. Sharing a photo of Tanya from her Paris trip where she can be seen posing in front of the Eiffel tower. They wrote in the caption, ''Forever part of our team and in our hearts, Tanya Pardazi was one in a million.''