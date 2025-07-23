/Tanushree Dutta alleges being harassed at her home in an emotional video, stops short of naming the perpetrators

Tanushree Dutta, former Miss India and actress, has claimed that she is being harassed at her home. In a video that she shared on her social media on Tuesday, the actress is seen breaking down and claiming that she has been harassed since 2018. Tanushree added that she had called the cops to help her. Tanushree had few years back accused Nana Patekar of harssment on film set. Her accusation heralded the #MeToo movement in India.



Tanushree alleges harassment



On Tuesday night, the actress looked visibly disturbed in a video that was shared on social media. She stated that she was facing harassment since the #MeToo row. Tanushree broke down while speaking in the video and added she would be going to the police station to lodge a formal complaint about the unwanted intrusion at her home.



In the video, Dutta detailed the incident, emphasising the emotional toll it has taken. "Guys, I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere he ghar mein pareshaan kiya ja raha hai. I just called the cops and they have asked me to visit a police station and lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow and do that, I am not keeping well."



Continuing further, "I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house...I had such bad experiences with maids, coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. Please come outside my door and..," she paused and added, "I am being troubled in my own house, please someone help me."



Tanushree did not name anyone in the video and it is not clear so far as who was harrassing her.

She shared another video with some noises heard in the background. Captioning the video, she wrote, "I have also dealt with loud noises like this and other very very loud banging noises above my roof and outside my door almost every day at odd hours since 2020 ! I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up a few years ago."

Dutta claimed that she is suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and chanted Hindu mantras to maintain her sanity.. "Today I was so unwell, as you guys know I have developed Chronic Fatigue syndrome due to dealing with constant stress and axciety for last 5 years and this was going on all day and evening way past acceptable and allowed hours! (sic)."

"Imagine...Yesterday I posted and today this! Ab samajh jao sab log ki what I've been dealing with. Aur bhi bahut kuch hai jo FIR mein mention karoongi (sic),(now understand what I have been dealing with. I have a lot to say but I will mention in the FIR)" she explained.

#MeToo row