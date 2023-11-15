Takarazuka Revue apologises as actress's suicide sparks 'overwork' concerns

Executives from the renowned Japanese all-female theatre company, Takarazuka Revue, have expressed responsibility for the death of a 25-year-old actress, believed to be a result of overwork. The news was reported by the BBC. The actress, who remained unnamed at the request of her family due to the stigma associated with suicide in Japan, was found dead in her condominium on September 30 in what the police suspect was a suicide.

Takarazuka Revue, founded in 1913, has achieved cult status in Japan for its interpretations of romantic musicals, often featuring female performers in male roles. The company is highly sought after, with fierce competition among aspiring young singers and dancers for a spot in its ranks.

Chairman Kenshi Koba, acknowledging the tragic incident, expressed regret for the "loss of life" during a press conference. He also announced his resignation. However, the company did not announce a compensation package for the deceased actress's family, citing a lack of opportunity to address the matter.

The family is currently suing the company for compensation, alleging that the actress faced excessive working hours and bullying by senior members, compromising her mental and physical health. The family's lawyer stated that she was under an outsourcing contract, with her overtime reportedly exceeding 277 hours a month. Takarazuka Revue disputes this figure, putting it at 118 hours a month.

An independent team, primarily consisting of lawyers, was commissioned by the company to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actress's death. While the investigation did not confirm instances of bullying or harassment, it acknowledged the undeniable psychological burden resulting from long hours and pressure from senior members.