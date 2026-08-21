/Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari coming to Netflix on THIS date: Plot, cast and everything we know

Taapsee Pannu is set to play a mother in her next film, Gandhari. This is no ordinary mom role, but a powerful one, willing to go to any lengths for her child. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari is an emotionally charged action-thriller led by Taapsee Pannu.

The film explores the extraordinary lengths one woman will go to when everything she loves is at stake. The film also reunites Netflix with Kanika Dhillon and Pannu following the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari: Action thriller's release date announced

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After winning hearts on OTT with her gripping performance as Rani in Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu is making her comeback to the streaming platform. But this time, she takes on a completely different role, that of a mother.

The emotionally charged film, Gandhari, is set to premiere on the platform on September 3, and promises to showcase Pannu in her most intense and powerful avatar yet.



The poster features Taapsee in a fierce avatar of Bani, who is on a search for her daughter. In the background, it also shows the poster of a missing child, hinting at the emotional core of the film. In the caption of the post, ''Sabki aankhon par se patti jald utregi. Gandhari aa rahi hai ❤️‍🩹Watch Gandhari, out 3 Sept, on Netflix.''

This is said to be Pannu's most physically demanding role yet.

What will Gandhari be about?

Set against a fictitious town, Joypurra, Gandhari is a story of unwavering belief, quiet resilience and unflinching courage. At its heart lies Bani, a mother whose devotion is tested at every turn, compelling

her to confront unimaginable challenges with conviction and sacrifice.

The movie has an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna.