Taapsee Pannu chops off her hair after colour experiment goes wrong

Taapsee Pannu Photograph:( Instagram )
Bhumi Pednekar, Anubhav Sinha shared their mixed reaction on Tapsee Pannu's new hairstyle.
In the time of lockdown when celebs are busy doing household chores or working on their skills, Tapsee Pannu is keeping herself busy with hair experiments.
The 'Thappad' actor who is been well-known for experimenting with her role, this time tried her hands on her hair but somehow failed.
The actor recently shared a photo of her with chopped hair on her Instagram, ''Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes. So chop chop #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” Taapsee wrote.
Before this, the actor has coloured her hair blue, which she also shared on her Instagram account.
My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice 🙄🙈 to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone 🙈🙈🙈 this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have 🤷🏻♀️ Statutory warning: please don’t try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
As she got a mixed reaction on her post from her co-workers. Bhumi Padnekar commented,'' One second is this a throwback or have you chopped off your hair”.
Director of 'Mulk' , Anubhav Sinha seemed amazed by Taapsee's short hair and commented “Je ka kallia?
On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'