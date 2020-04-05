Taapsee Pannu chops off her hair after colour experiment goes wrong

In the time of lockdown when celebs are busy doing household chores or working on their skills, Tapsee Pannu is keeping herself busy with hair experiments.



The 'Thappad' actor who is been well-known for experimenting with her role, this time tried her hands on her hair but somehow failed.



The actor recently shared a photo of her with chopped hair on her Instagram, ''Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes. So chop chop #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” Taapsee wrote.

Before this, the actor has coloured her hair blue, which she also shared on her Instagram account.

As she got a mixed reaction on her post from her co-workers. Bhumi Padnekar commented,'' One second is this a throwback or have you chopped off your hair”.



Director of 'Mulk' , Anubhav Sinha seemed amazed by Taapsee's short hair and commented “Je ka kallia?

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad'