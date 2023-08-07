Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen transforms herself as the feisty trans activist Shreegauri Sawant

Sushmita Sen’s impressive transformation as a transgender activist has heightened the anticipation among her fans. Taali throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s life – her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that; her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India. Coupled with an inspirational storyline, the series hits the right chords with some thought-provoking dialogues, that assures to be an interesting watch!





Sushmita Sen commented on her powerful portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant, "When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in consciousness."



Shreegauri Sawant also shared, “I am overwhelmed and grateful to the entire team of Taali for treating my story with sensitivity. After interacting and looking at the effort Sushmita Sen put to get my nuances right, I cannot think of anyone else doing justice to my character. She has portrayed my journey with so much authenticity. I am grateful to the makers and the entire team of the show for showcasing an important story. This is not just my journey; this is the journey and the ordeal of my people, and many people around me, who are fighting for basic rights in society. The show raises some hard-hitting questions which hopefully can change the attitude of the society towards transgenders. Gaali Se Taali tak ka safar mere liye bohot hi emotional journey raha. I will feel fulfilled if my story becomes a trigger for positive change in people’s outlook towards my community”.