Sweden, Denmark to resume film and TV production; read details inside

Looks like it won’t be much time before we get to see movies from Sweden and Denmark film industries as the European countries seem to have relaxed their guidelines around film and TV shoots.

According to a report published in the Deadline, a local producer revealed how to go about the production. Hobby Film, which specializes in commercials, published the notice, titled ‘The New Rulebook: Guidelines for Film Production in Sweden and Denmark,’ on its website.

The company said that at present there were no specific government guidelines in place for the film and TV industries regarding resuming shoots, but that its guide was compiled from broader applicable rules that apply to all work environments in the countries.

The notice says that Sweden is now allowing film shoots of up to 50 people. It also claims that Denmark allowed production to resume April 14.

In order to meet COVID-19 related requirements, there has to be a practice of social distancing of 2 meters between each individual on set, leaner crews and necessitating that different departments work sequentially. For interior shoots, every person inside at any one time requires 4 meters squared of personal space, and that larger crowd scenes requiring close proximity are not possible at present, though smaller gatherings are fine.

The group estimates that the smaller crews and sequential workflow “will cause a small decrease in productivity. We estimate this at about 10%,” according to the site.

The guide says that all people on set are required to adhere to health measures to minimise the spread of the virus -- alcohol hand sanitizer must be provided at all entry points and common areas, and information on proper hand hygiene must be distributed. Regular set cleaning needs to take place, and any workstation used by more than one person must be cleaned in between transfer. Anyone displaying coronavirus symptoms is not permitted on set. Masks must also be provided for any occasion when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

It also adds that casting for the film has to be taken over via video conference or tapes. They need to use real families when possible.