Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's staff member tests COVID-19 positive

Popular jewellery designer and star kid Farah Khan Ali has revealed that one of her in-house staff members has tested positive for coronavirus.

She revealed the news in a Twitter post as she mentioned that the staff member has been shifted to a quarantine facility ward immediately.

The whole family has now been tested for the virus and are in self quarantine.

Her tweet read: "Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass.”

Later, Farah shared an update about her staff member and also applauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and doctors in the Maharashtra capital. She tweeted, "Have to say the @mybmc and their doctors in Mumbai are amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation and picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift and timely. They showed kindness and humanity and treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray."

Farah Khan Ali is a jewellery designer. She is the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. Sussanne Khan, Simone Khan and Zayed Khan are Farah's siblings.