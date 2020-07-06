Sushmita Sen reveals 'Aarya' to get second season

Loved watching Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya’? Filmmaker Ram Madhwani has confirmed that there will be a season 2 of the series that had Sushmita play the role of a doting mother of three children as she gets engaged in a violent cat and mouse chase after her husband gets shot down and she needs to take care of business.

It is an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama ‘Penoza’. Sushmita plays the role of Aarya Sareen.

The show co-created by Ram Madhwani and Sandeep Modi marked Sushmita Sen's return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film ‘No Problem’. Read our review here.

In a recent Instagram live session, Sushmita asked Ram Madhwani if she “gets more control in season two or it gets more dangerous” for her and her family.

"Now in season two, what will she want... the obstacles we are going to put in her way, so that you can root for her more. Watch out for season two," Madhwani said revealing that the team is already working on an idea for the show's sophomore run.