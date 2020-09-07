Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released in New Zealand, Fiji theatres

After premiering on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s last film `Dil Bechara` has released in theatres of New Zealand and Fiji.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share the exclusive information about the film`s release. "Xclusiv: After its premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar, #DilBechara has released in *theatres* in #NewZealand and #Fiji... Despite tough competition from #Tenet + releasing in limited screens/shows, #DilBechara has done FANTASTIC," he wrote.



Adarsh also shared that film raked in a total of New Zealand Dollars 48,436 in New Zealand and Fijian Dollar 33, 864.The film became a blockbuster hit in India soon after its release with both critics and fans pouring love over Rajput`s last film